A paedophile army sergeant who raped one young girl and committed sex attacks on another has had his jail term cut by top judges.

Alan McCurry, 67, who served in the 4th Battalion Mercian Regiment, based in Farnborough , abused the victims during the 1970s and 1980s.

McCurry lived in South Cerney, Gloucestershire, after leaving the Mercians in 1982 and later served as a chef in a Territorial Army division of the Merseyside-based King's Regiment.

He was arrested after one of the victims went to the police in 2010.

The ex-soldier was jailed for 15 years in July 2015 at Colchester Military Courts Centre.

He was convicted of two counts of rape, four of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

On Tuesday (February 21), Lord Justice Simon, at London's Criminal Appeal Court, cut McCurry's sentence by one year.

The judge, sitting with Mr Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice Soole, also heard McCurry's bid to get his convictions overturned.

Numerous grounds were raised, including a claim that guilty verdicts returned by jurors were "perverse" because they had acquitted him of some other charges.

But Lord Justice Simon said: "The verdicts were not perverse - the grounds of appeal are not properly arguable.

"These were very serious offences with a devastating impact on the lives of the victims."

Aspects of the 15-year sentence were "unlawful" and the overall term was reduced by a year.