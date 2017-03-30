Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Rushmoor Borough Council leader and long-serving councillor Peter Moyle has retired with immediate effect after 27 years serving the borough.

The ex-St John’s ward councillor announced his resignation with immediate effect on Tuesday March 21 because he is moving to the south west of England with his wife Jill.

Mr Moyle, who led the council for 11 years until last year, has served St John’s ward in Cove on Rushmoor Borough Council since 1990 and was re-elected seven times.

He has served on most major committees, including a spell as chairman of the Housing Committee, as Deputy Mayor in 1997/1998 and Mayor in 1998/99.

Among the outside bodies he represented the council on were the Aldershot and Farnborough Festival of Music and Arts, the Enterprise M3 Leaders’ Board, the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel and the Rushmoor Local Strategic Partnership.

He was also a founding governor of Southwood Infant School in Cove.

Born in Alperton near Wembley in March 1941, Mr Moyle enjoyed a long career in advertising.

(Photo: UGC)

He married in 1964 and has lived in Cove since 1966.

Mr Moyle worked in several leading advertising agencies as an account director on national and international companies’ accounts including Rank Films, Universal Pictures, Dixons, British Aluminium and Racal Electronics.

He was awarded membership of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising in 1979.

He formed his own marketing consultancy in 1980.

Mr Moyle, who has two grown up daughters, lists his hobbies as walking, architecture and golf.

He said: “I would like to thank officers and fellow councillors at Rushmoor Borough Council for the support and guidance they have all given me over the last 27 years.

"I am very proud of what Rushmoor has achieved over that time and extend my best wishes to members and officers for the future. I have enjoyed myself tremendously.”

Councillor David Clifford, leader of Rushmoor Borough Council said: “I would like to pay tribute to Peter’s years of leadership of our council and the great position he left us in.

"He did a very good job applying sensible policies to Rushmoor at a time of reducing Government support, the result being a very efficient council delivering quality services. He will be missed.”

A by-election for the vacant borough council seat in St John’s will be held at the same time as the Hampshire County Council elections on Thursday May 4.