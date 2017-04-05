Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former teacher at The Wavell School in Farnborough has been charged with sexual offences against children.

Richard John Hilary, 66, of Northend Lane in Droxford, Hampshire, was charged on Tuesday (April 4) with 15 counts of non-recent sexual offences by detectives from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Marmion investigating non-recent cases of child sexual exploitation (CSE) and abuse.

The force said the offences involved girls who were under the age of 16 during the 1970s and 1980s in Hampshire.

It said Mr Hilary was a teacher at The Wavell School in Farnborough during the time of the alleged offences.

He was bailed until Tuesday May 2 when he is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

The charges form part of Hampshire Constabulary’s ongoing review of non-recent CSE and abuse cases.

The review includes a re-examination of available evidence, and the offer of additional support alongside partner agencies to those affected by CSE and abuse.

The work of Operation Marmion also involves child protection specialists from local authorities.

Previous victims of CSE and abuse, or anyone with information, can contact Operation Marmion detectives by calling 101 or call the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.