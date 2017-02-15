Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four shops in Farnborough have been caught selling alcohol to people underage without checking for identification.

Licensing officers from Rushmoor Borough Council have linked up with Hampshire Police to check on sales of alcohol to under age young people in Farnborough.

Test purchases were carried out at 15 off-licences in the town during Wednesday (8 February), with four premises failing when they sold alcohol to 16-year-old girl without asking for identification.

The council’s licensing team and the police are now working with the premises that failed the test purchases to prevent this happening again, including offering training for the staff members involved. The off-licences will continue to be monitored closely.

Similar test purchases were carried out in Aldershot town centre in the run-up to Christmas, with four premises warned for selling booze to those underage.

Councillor Ken Muschamp, Rushmoor Borough Council’s deputy leader and Cabinet member for business, safety and regulation, said: “Our officers will be working closely with the police to make sure there is no repeat of these illegal alcohol sales, so we will not be naming them at this time.

"However, I want to emphasise that we will be keeping a close eye on these premises and we will not hesitate to take further action if they do not make improvements.”