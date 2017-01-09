The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fundraising campaign has kicked off to try to raise the money for Farnborough Football Club's toilets to be rebuilt.

As previously reported by Get Hampshire, Farnborough FC was forced to spend more than £25,000 throughout 2016 following 20 incidents of vandalism.

In the most recent, overnight on Thursday December 29, vandals are believed to have used sledgehammers to smash concrete walls and a toilet block, causing £15,000 of damage.

Volunteers found sledgehammers at the club’s ground and they believe the vandals used them to smash through a concrete boundary wall to gain entry before smashing through the toilet block.

The club, which entered into administration in 2013, said the toilet block was completely destroyed and there was no money available to replace it.

A Go Fund Me webpage has now been set up to try to raise £1,000 to rebuild and repair the toilets.

Club owner Rob Prince previously told Get Hampshire the block would need to be demolished, and all the labour involved for the repairs will be done by volunteers.

He also said his pleas to Cherrywood Road ground owner Rushmoor Borough Council for tighter security measures were ignored until the latest setback, and added police were "doing nothing" to help prevent further incidents.

But Councillor Sue Carter, cabinet member for leisure and youth at Rushmoor, said that as the site was leased, securing it is the responsibility of the club.

To donate money to help pay for the repairs, you can visit www.gofundme.com/rebuild-farnborough-fc-toilets.

Anyone with information on the vandalism of the football club's toilets is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44160489107.