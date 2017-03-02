Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For three years, residents of a new development in Farnborough have lived without street lighting.

Now, those living in phases five and six at Queensgate are raising safety concerns with the developer after their calls to have the problem resolved appeared to have been ignored.

They say that since it was built in autumn 2013, that area of Queensgate has been without any street lighting and last September the residents’ association asked the problem to be dealt with by estate manager, FirstPort Property Management Ltd, but nothing was done.

St Mark’s ward councillor Liz Corps, along with fellow ward councillors Diane Bedford and David Gladstone, has also raised concerns about the development.

Cllr Corps said: “With no street lighting in one area, the safety of those living and parking there and walking through is a worry as it is extremely dark - the lighting basics are in situ, but have not been attached to the rest in order to work - I am not a lighting engineer, but assume they are a spur and just need to be connected which has not happened apparently for some time.”

Cllr Corps also raised concerns about the litter bins in the children’s play area, which residents say has been full since the beginning of December.

“It’s lovely to have one,” Cllr Corps said. “But I would not like a child of mine to play alongside them. The rubbish is a hazard in itself, spilling out as they are over-full, smelly, and will attract rats. Why has no arrangement been made for regular clearance?

“We need homes and are really lucky to have them being built here, but it must be so very messy moving in before the infrastructure is complete and having to walk along muddy unfinished roads and around building equipment.

“Over a year ago we were promised a pavement alongside a Senior Citizens’ home, but that area is now to be more housing - in the meantime families have had to walk along the new road or down a path that has two sets of steps - with small children and prams or buggies, that option is very difficult!”

A FirstPort Property Services spokesperson said: “We are committed to working with the residents of Queensgate to address any concerns they have, and we have been in active discussion with the developers who are responsible for the street lights and paving to get these issues resolved, which we believe is imminent.

“We are concerned to hear about the build-up of rubbish as this has not been evident on our regular site visits, nor have we received any notifications from residents about this.

“We will attend the site again as a matter of urgency to get this resolved and will ensure our gardener - who carries out regular litter pick-ups as part of his visits – flags any concerns immediately to us in the future.”