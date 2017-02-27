Load mobile navigation
Homecoming parade for Aldershot's 4th Battalion The Rifles

  1. A military band begins the muster parade for 4th Battalion The Rifles
  2. The band march on the parade ground at Aldershot's Mons Barracks
  3. Troops from 4th Battalion The Rifles muster on their return to Aldershot
  4. Troops from 4 Rifles prepare to be inspected by the Duchess of Cornwall
  5. The homecoming of 4 Rifles from Iraq has captured national attention
  6. Relatives of soldiers from 4 Rifles brave bad weather to see them arrive home
  7. Families can't wait to be reunited after the formalities of 4 Rifles' muster
  8. The Duchess of Cornwall arrives in Aldershot to inspect 4 Rifles
  9. The Duchess of Cornwall is greeted in her role as Royal Colonel of 4 Rifles
  10. The Duchess of Cornwall inspects troops from 4th Battalion The Rifles
  11. The Duchess of Cornwall stops to chat to a soldier about his experience in Iraq
  12. The Duchess of Cornwall is guided by an officer as she inspects troops from 4 Rifles
  13. 4 Rifles' muster parade begins before the Duchess of Cornwall
  14. Troops from 4 Rifles salute the Duchess of Cornwall as they parade
  15. Soldiers from 4 Rifles are drilled as they parade at Mons Barracks
  16. The Duchess of Cornwall is happy to talk to troops from 4 Rifles in the rain at Aldershot
  17. The Duchess of Cornwall is introduced to the military band that heralded her arrival in Aldershot
  18. Military standards are performed during 4 Rifles' muster parade
  19. The Duchess of Cornwall is introduced to families of troops from 4 Rifles
  20. The Duchess of Cornwall pictured with 4 Rifles following their homecoming parade
