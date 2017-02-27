Homecoming parade for Aldershot's 4th Battalion The Rifles

NewsgalleryHomecoming parade for Aldershot's 4th Battalion The Rifles ShareByFergus McEwan17:02, 27 FEB 2017A military band begins the muster parade for 4th Battalion The Rifles (Photo: Darren Pepe)1 of 20The band march on the parade ground at Aldershot's Mons Barracks (Photo: Darren Pepe)2 of 20Troops from 4th Battalion The Rifles muster on their return to Aldershot (Photo: Darren Pepe)3 of 20Troops from 4 Rifles prepare to be inspected by the Duchess of Cornwall (Photo: Darren Pepe)4 of 20The homecoming of 4 Rifles from Iraq has captured national attention (Photo: Darren Pepe)5 of 20Relatives of soldiers from 4 Rifles brave bad weather to see them arrive home (Photo: Darren Pepe)6 of 20Families can't wait to be reunited after the formalities of 4 Rifles' muster (Photo: Darren Pepe)7 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall arrives in Aldershot to inspect 4 Rifles (Photo: Darren Pepe)8 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall is greeted in her role as Royal Colonel of 4 Rifles (Photo: Darren Pepe)9 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall inspects troops from 4th Battalion The Rifles (Photo: Darren Pepe)10 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall stops to chat to a soldier about his experience in Iraq (Photo: Darren Pepe)11 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall is guided by an officer as she inspects troops from 4 Rifles (Photo: Darren Pepe)12 of 204 Rifles' muster parade begins before the Duchess of Cornwall (Photo: Darren Pepe)13 of 20Troops from 4 Rifles salute the Duchess of Cornwall as they parade (Photo: Darren Pepe)14 of 20Soldiers from 4 Rifles are drilled as they parade at Mons Barracks (Photo: Darren Pepe)15 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall is happy to talk to troops from 4 Rifles in the rain at Aldershot (Photo: Darren Pepe)16 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall is introduced to the military band that heralded her arrival in Aldershot (Photo: Darren Pepe)17 of 20Military standards are performed during 4 Rifles' muster parade (Photo: Darren Pepe)18 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall is introduced to families of troops from 4 Rifles (Photo: Darren Pepe)19 of 20The Duchess of Cornwall pictured with 4 Rifles following their homecoming parade (Photo: Darren Pepe)20 of 20More OnAldershotAldershot GarrisonArmed Forces