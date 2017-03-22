Load mobile navigation
Inside Hart Leisure Centre

  1. Hart District Council has spent £23 million on the new centre1 of 8
  2. There are 130 pieces of equipment in the new gym2 of 8
  3. Fancy going for a swim?3 of 8
  4. The leisure centre replaces the existing one4 of 8
  5. There's an eight-lane 25-metre swimming pool, four-lane 25-metre training pool and a teaching pool5 of 8
  6. As well as the gym, there are four exercise studios6 of 8
  8. The new Hart Leisure Centre will open on April 18 of 8
FarnboroughFarnborough Horizon Retail Park details announced as building work gets underway
Building work begins after six stores agree to take up retail units in the park
UK & World NewsParliament shooting: Gunfire heard outside Houses of Parliament after vehicle 'struck people' on Westminster Bridge
There have been reports of gunshots outside Parliament, and two people are believed to have been shot 
Aldershot Town FCAldershot Town Football Club player Liam Bellamy charged with robbery
The Shots midfielder is to appear in court following an alleged incident in November 2015
YateleyYateley man charged with 16 sex offences against children under the age of 13
Michael Ian Lee Gibbons, 26, is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with serious sex abuse against children under 13 years old
Local NewsAsh Vale police incident: Elderly man tragically dies after being pulled from Basingstoke Canal
The man got into difficulties at around 2.10pm on Tuesday and was sadly pronounced dead at Frimley Park Hospital
YateleyYour chance to see plans for 18-month water pipe project in Sandhurst and Yateley
South East Water is planning to install a 4.5 kilometre water main 'to protect future water supply'
FarnboroughFarnborough heart disease teenager's abseil for the hospital that has kept him alive
The 14-year-old is raising funds for the centre where he has undergone two operations and is awaiting a third
FleetHart Leisure Centre swimming lesson price hike 'denies some children of live-saving skill'
The cost of classes are 'pricing some parents out of being able to afford a life-saving skill for their children', according to one angry mother
AldershotWellington Centre planning application set for approval despite lack of affordable housing
The developers said the scheme would not be 'viable' if it included affordable housing
