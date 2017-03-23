Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

M3 Fleet Service temporary building

  • Share
  1. Welcome Break opens a large temporary building at the services after the site was ravaged by a fire last year1 of 8
  2. Harry Ramsden2 of 8
  3. Inside the new temporary building3 of 8
  4. The temporary building opened on Thursday morning (March 23 2017)4 of 8
  5. Burger King5 of 8
  6. Little Waitrose6 of 8
  7. The fire damaged building is still visible7 of 8
  8. You can even play games8 of 8
Aldershot Town FCAldershot Town Football Club player Liam Bellamy charged with robbery
The Shots midfielder is to appear in court following an alleged incident in November 2015
FarnboroughSee inside Farnborough's new Decathlon store before grand opening
The new store opens at 5pm on Thursday (March 23)
FarnboroughFarnborough Horizon Retail Park details announced as building work gets underway
Building work begins after six stores agree to take up retail units in the park
AldershotWellington Centre planning application set for approval despite lack of affordable housing
The developers said the scheme would not be 'viable' if it included affordable housing
YateleyYateley man charged with 16 sex offences against children under the age of 13
Michael Ian Lee Gibbons, 26, is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with serious sex abuse against children under 13 years old
M3M3 Fleet Services temporary building opens three months after devastating blaze
A temporary building at Fleet Services southbound opened on Thursday (March 23) morning - three months after the existing services were destroyed
Local NewsM3 Fleet Service temporary building
Ranil JayawardenaNorth east Hampshire MP backs cot death awareness campaign alongside life-saving charity
North east Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena said it is "heartbreaking" to hear that babies are still dying of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Hampshire PoliceNo immediate threat to UK following Westminster attack, Hampshire Constabulary chief says
Hampshire Constabulary is "reviewing security procedures and resources" including pre-planned events in the county
FarnboroughSee inside Farnborough's new Decathlon store before grand opening
The new store opens at 5pm on Thursday (March 23)
Aldershot Town FCAldershot Town Football Club player Liam Bellamy charged with robbery
The Shots midfielder is to appear in court following an alleged incident in November 2015
FarnboroughSee inside Farnborough's new Decathlon store before grand opening
The new store opens at 5pm on Thursday (March 23)
FarnboroughFarnborough Horizon Retail Park details announced as building work gets underway
Building work begins after six stores agree to take up retail units in the park
AldershotWellington Centre planning application set for approval despite lack of affordable housing
The developers said the scheme would not be 'viable' if it included affordable housing
YateleyYateley man charged with 16 sex offences against children under the age of 13
Michael Ian Lee Gibbons, 26, is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with serious sex abuse against children under 13 years old
M3M3 Fleet Services temporary building opens three months after devastating blaze
A temporary building at Fleet Services southbound opened on Thursday (March 23) morning - three months after the existing services were destroyed
Local NewsM3 Fleet Service temporary building
Ranil JayawardenaNorth east Hampshire MP backs cot death awareness campaign alongside life-saving charity
North east Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena said it is "heartbreaking" to hear that babies are still dying of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Hampshire PoliceNo immediate threat to UK following Westminster attack, Hampshire Constabulary chief says
Hampshire Constabulary is "reviewing security procedures and resources" including pre-planned events in the county
FarnboroughSee inside Farnborough's new Decathlon store before grand opening
The new store opens at 5pm on Thursday (March 23)
Top Stories
M3M3 Fleet Services temporary building opens three months after devastating blaze
A temporary building at Fleet Services southbound opened on Thursday (March 23) morning - three months after the existing services were destroyed
Hampshire PoliceNo immediate threat to UK following Westminster attack, Hampshire Constabulary chief says
Hampshire Constabulary is "reviewing security procedures and resources" including pre-planned events in the county
Hart District CouncilTake a tour around the new £23m Hart Leisure Centre before it opens
From the swimming pool to a rock climbing wall, see the shiny new facilities at the £23m centre
Aldershot Town FCAldershot Town Football Club player Liam Bellamy charged with robbery
The Shots midfielder is to appear in court following an alleged incident in November 2015
Local NewsAsh Vale police incident: Elderly man tragically dies after being pulled from Basingstoke Canal
The man got into difficulties at around 2.10pm on Tuesday and was sadly pronounced dead at Frimley Park Hospital
AldershotWellington Centre planning application set for approval despite lack of affordable housing
The developers said the scheme would not be 'viable' if it included affordable housing
FleetHart Leisure Centre swimming lesson price hike 'denies some children of live-saving skill'
The cost of classes are 'pricing some parents out of being able to afford a life-saving skill for their children', according to one angry mother
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay