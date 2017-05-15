Load mobile navigation
Scots Guards inspected at Aldershot Garrison

  1. 1st Battalion and F Company Scots Guards present their regimental colours
  2. Readings are led by army chaplains
  3. Members of F Company Scots Guards wear their famous bearskins for the dress rehearsal
  4. Soldiers stand to attention as the regimental top brass arrives
  5. Members of 1st Battalion present their weapons
  6. Members of 1st Battalion on the march at Mons Barracks
  7. Part of the inspection involves the laying down of weapons
  8. The Regimental Band and Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards take part in the inspection
