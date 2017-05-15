Scots Guards inspected at Aldershot Garrison

NewsgalleryScots Guards inspected at Aldershot Garrison ShareByFergus McEwan18:14, 15 MAY 20171st Battalion and F Company Scots Guards present their regimental colours (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)1 of 8Readings are led by army chaplains (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)2 of 8Members of F Company Scots Guards wear their famous bearskins for the dress rehearsal (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)3 of 8Soldiers stand to attention as the regimental top brass arrives (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)4 of 8Members of 1st Battalion present their weapons (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)5 of 8Members of 1st Battalion on the march at Mons Barracks (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)6 of 8Part of the inspection involves the laying down of weapons (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)7 of 8The Regimental Band and Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards take part in the inspection (Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)8 of 8More OnAldershot Garrison