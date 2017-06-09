Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voters in Rushmoor and Hart have maintained their loyalty to the Conservatives amid a bruising overall result for the party in the General Election.

Leo Docherty, the Conservative candidate for the Aldershot seat, was elected with a comfortable lead, finishing more than 10,000 votes ahead of his nearest rival.

Mr Docherty received 26,950 votes, while Labour’s Gary Puffett received 15,477 votes.

In third place was Liberal Democrat Alan Hilliar with 3,637 votes, followed by UKIP’s Roy Swales with 1,796 votes and Donna Wallace of the Green Party with 1,090 votes.

The overall turn-out for the Aldershot poll was 64.4% of voters.

Mr Docherty receives the baton from Sir Gerald Howarth, who decided not to stand for re-election in 2017 after 20 years as Conservative MP for the constituency.

Ranil Jayawardena was swept back into office for another term as Conservative MP for North East Hampshire, winning almost four times as many votes as his closest rival.

Mr Jayawardena received a convincing 37,754 votes, far ahead of Labour’s Barry Jones with 9,982 votes. In third place was Liberal Democrat Graham Cockarill with 6,987 votes.

Chas Spradbery of the Green Party secured 1,476 votes, followed by UKIP’s Mike Gascoigne with 1,061 votes and independent candidate Robert Blay with 367 votes.

The overall turn-out for the North East Hampshire poll was 76.5% of voters.

Nationally, Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to tighten the Conservative grip in the House of Commons through a snap election backfired as the party lost its majority.