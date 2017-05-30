Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than three-quarters of voters in south-east England are willing to pay an extra 1p in the pound on income tax for a better-funded NHS .

Trinity Mirror carried out a survey of 8,331 voters in the region, which showed that 70% believe there should be universal access to all NHS services, while more than 66% said the private sector should have no role in running the NHS.

The Liberal Democrat policy of making people pay an extra 1% in income tax to fund the NHS was met with approval by 77.1% of voters in the south east, with just 13.2% saying they would not be prepared to pay it.

Well over half the people surveyed believed thought the quality of NHS services had declined since 2014, and almost half said they struggled to get a GP appointment in the past year.

With health and the future of the NHS set to be a major issue in the June 8 general election , the Labour Party was the most trusted on the issue among voters in the south east, and across England.

Given the choice of Conservatives , Labour, Lib Dems and Green Party , just 33.3% of respondents in the region trust the Tories on the NHS, but 48% trust Labour.

In the north west Labour scored even higher with 68%, while ranking with 64% in the north east.

There was also significant backing for Labour's proposed end to paid parking at hospitals, with less than a third believing health chiefs should be allowed to continue to charge for parking.