There's just days to go until voters go to the polls in the General Election on Thursday June 8.

After initially saying there wouldn't be an election until 2020, Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election in the hope of gaining a mandate for the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

Aldershot is guaranteed to receive a new MP after the Conservative incumbent, Sir Gerald Howarth, announced he was stepping down after 20 years in the post.

Candidates from five parties - Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party - are contesting the constituency, but who are they and what are their policies?

To help you make an informed choice on the day, we've gathered statements from each candidate fighting for your vote.

Leo Docherty (Conservative)

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

“I am deeply honoured to have been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for the Aldershot constituency.

“Sir Gerald Howarth was a tremendous public servant and is a very hard act to follow.

“As well as being the home of the British Army, this constituency is the birthplace of British aviation.

“As a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan I will be, if elected, a tenacious champion of the Armed Forces community as well as an advocate for a strong national defence.

“I also look forward to championing the remarkable businesses we have in this constituency - world leaders in aviation, defence, security and hi-tech.

“The regeneration of the town centres of Aldershot and Farnborough is also a top priority for me.

“I look forward to working with Rushmoor Borough Council and local businesses to carry out plans to bring the investment and development needed to ensure our town centres are places of prosperity, of which we can all be proud.

“This election is a choice between the strong leadership of Theresa May or the chaos of Jeremy Corbyn.

“I look forward to campaigning hard over the coming weeks to ensure our great country has the strong and stable leadership we need.

“If elected, I will represent every constituent from every walk of life and be your voice in Westminster.

“I hope to see you on the campaign trail soon. Please send me a message on Facebook or Twitter if you’d like to join my campaign.”

Gary Puffett (Labour)

“I’m delighted to have been selected to stand here once again, and I look forward to what will be a frantic few weeks of campaigning.

“I am extremely proud of our achievements in 2015, but I’m under no illusion that it will make the task any easier this time around.

“The political landscape has changed significantly within the space of two years and this election is without doubt the most important for generations.

“I believe Labour can win this election by focusing on the issues that matter to all of us.

“They include the housing crisis, the need to care for our NHS, the need for better schools for our children and by ensuring people are paid well for the hard work that they do.

“The Tory party would have everyone believe they are the champions of our Armed Forces.

“In reality, the army is at its weakest level since the Crimean War and the Royal Navy is lumbered with aircraft carriers with no aircraft.

“Under Labour, protecting the British people will always be our first priority.

“We remain fully committed to NATO membership, to spending 2% of our GDP on defence and to deepening Britain’s support for peacekeeping operations.

“Above all, we will always stand up for our Armed Forces service personnel, veterans and families, and treat them with the respect that they deserve.”

Alan Hilliar (Liberal Democrat)

(Photo: Alan Hilliar)

“I think this election gives us the clearest choices we’ve faced for a long time.

“The Conservatives are offering us a hard future, with cuts to pensions, cutting teachers and increased care costs for the elderly, plus a hard Brexit to take us out of the European single market.

“Their vision is for a Britain as it was before the war.

“Labour is stuck in the problems of the 1960s. Their vision for making the country more prosperous is more nationalisation.

“Many businesses in Farnborough and Aldershot have prospered in the European single market.

“They can sell conveniently and competitively in one of the biggest markets in the world.

“We’ve attracted the best talent from around the world, but hardening attitudes now mean we have fewer nurses and fewer overseas students.

“I know and care for this area. We’ve lived here all our married life. Our children went to local schools.

“I’ve campaigned for local tenants, for young people, to preserve our countryside and to create caring communities.

“We’re active in our local church. I’ve performed as part of local theatre groups.

“I’ve worked across the country, helping organisations to innovate through a better use of technology.

“Liberal Democrats believe in a better future for this country; a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy.

“We want a future where our children and grandchildren can prosper in a Europe we can shape and change for good.”

Roy Swales (UKIP)

(Photo: Roy Swales)

“I am a former soldier and in the General Election 2015, as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner election in 2016, I polled 62,000 votes in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“I campaigned on Vote Leave, speaking alongside Dr Julian Lewis MP, Chris Grayling MP and Dan Hannan MEP.

“I worked with Colonel Bob Stewart MP and Dr Julian Lewis MP to fight for justice for Northern Ireland veterans.

“While terrorists who murdered more than 800 soldiers and wounded 6,000 more walk free, NI veterans are persecuted.

“The government’s failure to recruit doctors and nurses resulted in a £352 million bill per annum from agencies to find staff.

“Plans to reduce teachers in Rushmoor schools by 139 posts must be stopped. It’s more teachers, quality schools and special educational needs provision we need, not less.

“Choose me and I will do everything I can to hold the government and local councils to account for waste and cuts.

“I will do all I can to encourage and influence investment in our towns. I want this constituency to thrive, it’s people to be treated fairly and their voices heard.

“I will voice my opposition to a government that seeks the largest majority in Parliament ever known so they can implement any policy they wish, including their manifesto ‘dementia tax’ and watered down Brexit.

“Break the Conservative hereditary MP cycle - the party has had MPs here in Aldershot since 1918.

"Vote for me to be your voice at Westminster.”

Donna Wallace (Green Party)

(Photo: Blackwater Valley Green Party)

“I have lived in Farnborough since 1984, raising my family here, and currently have three grandchildren growing up here.

“I have represented the Green Party in my local ward for the past four years and am honoured to have been selected to represent the Green Party in June’s General Election.

“I am passionate about representing residents, rather than big business and building contractors.

“I want us to have vibrant communities that promote wellbeing and address local needs.

“At the heart of this is a properly funded NHS and an education system that provides everyone with a good education.

“I passionately believe everyone’s priority has to be addressing global warming and preventing the destruction of the world’s natural habitats.

“These are issues that threaten the future for our children and grandchildren and have to be tackled now, yet all the other political parties are focused on ‘business as usual’ and continued economic growth.

“We live on a finite world with limited resources. We need a sustainable society that meets the needs of the majority and not the rich elite.”