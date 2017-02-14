Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clubs and charities in Rushmoor will benefit from business rate relief for another five years thanks to borough council support.

Rushmoor Borough Council ’s cabinet has agreed extra "top-up" relief for 41 organisations which will be added to the 80% mandatory relief they are already entitled to.

Most will receive the full 20% top-up, meaning they won’t have to pay any business rates. Only nine will receive less than 100% relief.

This follows individual assessments by RBC which look at how local a group is and how well funded it is.

Crucially, councillors agreed that any organisations using council land or buildings which are already facing a drop in rent relief over the next few years would be protected from rate relief cuts, to prevent them losing twice.

Cabinet members were told that 19 other organisations which are eligible to apply for top-up rate relief have been encouraged to do so.

Their applications will be decided by the council’s cabinet member for community support, Councillor Gareth Lyon, after an assessment.

RBC has previously said it wants to work with the borough’s charities and voluntary groups to help them become "more financially sustainable", by providing extra support and advice on how to deliver their services effectively and boost their income.

It is urging not-for-profit groups to sign up for a new Rushmoor Community Lottery, which will be introduced in the summer, at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/communitylottery .

'Tremendous contribution'

“We fully recognise and appreciate the tremendous contribution these organisations make to our local communities and the work they do in improving the quality of life of our residents, particularly among the most vulnerable,” Cllr Lyon said.

The council intends to take a different approach to Rushmoor’s two senior football clubs, Aldershot Town FC and Farnborough FC , as well as Places for People Leisure, which runs Farnborough Leisure Centre and Aldershot Pools on behalf of the authority.

Their applications for business rate relief, with effect from March, have been deferred as part of what the council described as a "wider review of financial support", although no details have been published yet about what this deal could mean.

Likewise, Farnborough and Cove War Memorial Trust is yet to learn its level of long-term council support under new arrangements.

The trust has been granted the full 20% top-up rate relief for one year, until March 2018, to give RBC time to "optimise its support for the trust for the long term". Again, no details are yet available.