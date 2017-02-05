Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘The government will need to ensure the UK can continue to attract talent into scientific research once Brexit goes ahead’.

That is the message from a policy officer at a national charity based in Farnborough, which is concerned about restricted access to EU funding, resources and infrastructure once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

In a new blog post, James Thorneycroft, policy officer for the Brain Tumour Charity, has talked about what Brexit means for research in to brain tumours.

He said: “We now know the government’s 12 point plan for Brexit, yet we still don’t really know what it could mean for scientific research.

“The government wants to secure an agreement to continue to collaborate with European partners on major science, research and technology initiatives.

“A new immigration policy will focus on attracting the best and brightest.

“Appropriate contributions to the EU budget may persist, which could include cash for access payments to enable UK universities continued access to EU research grants. The government has outlined a vision of national self-determination. That will not happen overnight.

“It will take time to develop new opportunities in scientific research with other countries of the kind which exist currently within the EU. People with a brain tumour cannot afford the luxury of time.

“In scientific research and access to new medicines, the sector’s relationship with the EU works very well.

“That is why the Brain Tumour Charity has been meeting with MPs to reiterate the importance of continued close collaboration in life sciences with the EU. Pan-European collaboration is particularly important for rarer cancers, which benefit from the critical mass of expertise and resources, aligned regulation and a wider pool of patients necessary to conduct clinical trials.”

Mr Thorneycroft also outlines the threat that Brexit has on two main issues for scientific research: money and people.

He said: “Research income from the EU to UK universities saw an increase of 68% between 2009 and 2014.

“After investment from The Brain Tumour Charity, the Samantha Dickson Brain Cancer Unit was able to obtain £1.7 million of additional funding from the European Research Council (ERC) towards our research.

“The government will need to either deliver continued access to EU research grants or find alternative funding beyond 2020.

“Freedom of movement boosts pan-European collaboration and the exchange of skills, expertise and best practice. We already know of several prominent people in research who have turned down positions in the UK or moved into another field of research as a direct result of the UK’s decision to leave the EU. As it stands, research into brain tumours is under resourced and the government will need to ensure that the UK can continue to attract talent in this sector if access to EU funding, resources and infrastructure is restricted.”

He added: “We await further details to get a better sense of what all this could mean for the future of scientific research in this country.

“The Brain Tumour Charity will continue to promote the benefits of close collaboration in scientific research with the EU.

“After all, there are few details about what a satisfactory alternative which could bring progress in diagnosis, treatment and care may look like. We now know a little bit more about what leaving the EU means, but there remains plenty at stake.”

In her 12 point plan, Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK will continue to welcome agreements to continue collaboration with European partners on major science, research and technology initiatives.

The full blog post is available to read at www.thebraintumourcharity.org.