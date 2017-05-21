Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of pieces of graffiti have been removed during a crackdown in Hart and Rushmoor.

The Safer North Hampshire (SNH) community safety team worked with Graffiti Removal South to tackle nuisance paint on public and private property that had upset residents.

During a week-long operation, they cleaned up motorway and railway bridges and removed tags on trees in nature reserves.

Caroline Ryan, community safety manager for SNH, said: “Graffiti is not a huge problem in Hart and Rushmoor.

“However, this project helps to ensure that we remove unsightly graffiti as quickly as possible, which can make a real difference to the appearance of an area.

“This helps to provide a sense of pride and ownership of the places where people live and work.

"Thank you to our residents for reporting areas of graffiti to us.”

Graffiti can be reported at www.fixmystreet.com or by calling 01252 774476.

Residents in Rushmoor can also report problems by downloading the Love Rushmoor app.

SNH comprises the community safety teams of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, Hart District Council and Rushmoor Borough Council.