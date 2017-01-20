Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £7.6 million expansion at Robert May’s School in Odiham has been given the green light.

Councillor Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, gave final approval for the major scheme during his decision day on Wednesday (January 18).

It comes after Hampshire County Council children’s services identified the need for an extra 150 pupil places within the school’s existing catchment, or 1 Form of Entry (FE) for the start of the academic year 2019.

It means that by September 2023, Robert May’s School will have 1,350 pupils on roll across Years 7 to 11.

The plan is to provide additional teaching and ancillary spaces, together with increased on-site parking and bus access to accommodate the 150 extra pupils.

Additional outside sports facilities will be provided under a separate specialist contract.

The school, which was granted Academy Status in May 2012, has a net capacity of 1,200 and there are currently 1,201 pupils on roll.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall has been selected to carry out the expansion works, which are set to start during the summer and be completed in the autumn of next year.

The school was founded in 1694 and has been on its current site in Odiham since 1972.

Science ‘master classroom’

The expansion works will include a new two-storey building with a bridge link, four general teaching classrooms, one practical classroom, a lift and bridge access to the present school building, the relocation of the library, relocation of the reception and general office, a new medical inspection room and seminar space and demolition of the caretaker’s bungalow to accommodate extra parking spaces.

The library will be remodelled into a science ‘master classroom’, an ICT room remodelled into a general teaching classroom, and the dining area will be expanded.

There will be a new school entrance and reconfigured car parking/coach drop off, associated landscaping at the front of the school and a new courtyard, six extra coach parking spaces and 15 covered and lockable cycle spaces.

The electrical supply is being upgraded and improved access and parking arrangements are included as part of the scheme.

Trees and shrubs will be removed

In a parent bulletin dated January 6, Robert May’s School headteacher Joanna West said: “As we approach the February half-term holiday you will start to notice some adjustments happening at the front of the school.

“During the break it is likely that most of the trees and shrubs surrounding the car park will be removed.

“Please be reassured that this is a temporary measure, because the planning permission specifies that all trees that are taken away will be replaced.

“This work is necessary during the late winter so that spring nesting habitats are not disturbed.”

Mrs West said entry and exit points may temporarily change so drivers will need to ‘exercise more care than usual’ when visiting the school site.

Support has been 'invaluable'

In a previous bulletin, Mrs West thanked Hampshire County Council architects ‘who have worked so hard to bring life to our joint vision for a brand new suite of classrooms, reception area and new library’.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to our neighbours and local interested parties who have helped us at non-statutory and statutory consultation level,” she added.

“Your input and support has been invaluable.”

Plans for four school expansions to create 705 additional school places, representing an investment of around £20 million, were approved by Cllr Edgar at his decision day.

Cllr Edgar said afterwards: "Thanks to our strong track record in planning for the future, our provision of additional school places is keeping pace with continued rising demand in Hampshire.

“We pride ourselves on investing in quality school buildings that are built to be sustainable and provide a good environment for learning. Having a significant in-house team of property designers, who specialise in school buildings, results in excellent spaces for learning.

'Best possible value for money'

“This expertise and our years of experience means we are able to provide top quality, functional facilities that are also aesthetically pleasing, energy efficient and sustainable. We are also able to take the opportunity to improve facilities using innovative thinking and the latest technological developments.

“Furthermore, our size and capacity as a local authority allows us to deliver effective economies of scale, and ensure that taxpayers receive the best possible value for money.”