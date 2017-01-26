Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving family is appealing for help as it desperately seeks closure by having the ashes of a beloved father returned.

The family of Edward ‘Eddie’ Lamport was left distraught when he died suddenly on October 14 last year, aged 48.

“It cost me so much to have the funeral, which was unexpected, that I can’t afford to get his ashes back,” said his widow, Corinne.

“All the time I can’t bring him home. It will settle the family when he’s back.”

Mrs Lamport, who lives in Blackwater, said the family has been suffering ever since her husband’s funeral at Easthampstead Park Crematorium at the beginning of November.

'Absolute nightmare'

“We managed to pay for that but it’s the ashes that have been the problem,” she added. “I’ve got six children and he’s got two other children, and I’m registered disabled as well, so it’s left us in a mess. It’s an absolute nightmare.

“Death is one thing but dealing with everything is horrendous.”

To help pay for the ashes, Mrs Lamport’s son Jay has set up a Go Fund Me page.

“He’s 16 and my eldest son, and has taken it on himself,” said 40-year-old Mrs Lamport.

“I asked him why he was doing it and he said ‘because you’re struggling mum so how else will you do it’. It’s a real eye-opener for a 16-year-old.”

Jay, who attends Yateley School, works part-time at Oysters Fish and Chips in Blackwater.

“The day Eddie died Jay went to work and wouldn’t take any time off,” said Mrs Lamport. “He wanted to do all he could to help.”

Oysters is also doing all it can to assist the family. Co-owner and operations manager Mel Cooper said the death of Mr Lamport, who was a delivery driver in the Blackwater area, was ‘such a devastating shock to the family’ and they were not at all prepared for the financial cost of his funeral.

“The family pulled together and organised his funeral, but there is still the out-standing balance of £2,000 and until this amount is paid his ashes will not be released to the family,” she added.

“This in itself is devastating for the family and they feel they cannot have closure until he is back at home with them.

“All the staff at Oysters have rallied together and donated £100 to kick-start the campaign.”

'Hard working, nice bloke'

A donation pot for any spare change that will be added to the Go Fund Me page has also been placed in the Oysters shops in Blackwater and Lightwater.

Among those donating was Caroline Gower, who said: “Your dad used to de-liver to me in Blackwater. He was lovely.

“I was very sorry and saddened to hear of his death. Love to all of you.”

Steve Webb also donated, and added: “Your dad also delivered to us, hard working, nice bloke. Sorry for your loss.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/my-step-dads-ashes.