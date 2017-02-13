Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) unveiled a new brand to coincide with its tenth anniversary.

In January 2016, HIOWAA became one of the first air ambulance services in the country to fly night-time operations.

At the launch on Thursday, February 9, guests were shown the charity’s new logo, which incorporates sun and moon shaped graphics to illustrate the fact that its life-saving service is now available day and night all year round.

A medical cross at the centre of the logo represents the critical care teams who bring their skills to seriously ill or injured people.

Doctors, paramedics and pilots can be at the scene of an incident within minutes, ready to deliver the same level of care that could be expected from a hospital emergency department.

Equipment carried on board includes two ultrasound devices and a blood transfusion kit which help to save valuable seconds in a mission.

The new branding will be carried on the body of the air ambulance and on the charity’s new critical care team vehicle.

The vehicle, a converted Volvo XC90, will be crewed by a team of HIOWAA doctors and paramedics and will have the same capability as the air ambulance.

(Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance)

It will operate seven days a week during the day to respond to emergencies in urban areas which are difficult to reach by helicopter. It will also be used to train more pre-hospital emergency doctors and paramedics.

Alex Lochrane, chief executive of HIOWAA, said: “As a charity, our identity needs to keep pace with our developing service.

“It was clear to us that it was time to update our original logo with one that reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of emergency care outside of a hospital environment, day and night, 365 days a year.

“Charities today are characterised by ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

(Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance)

"Our critical care teams are made up of ordinary people who bring exceptional pre-hospital care to those who need the highest level of urgent medical treatment, wherever they are.

“We can only deliver this service thanks to the outstanding support that we receive every day from the communities that we serve. Without their support, we simply could not continue to save lives.”

HIOWAA flies seven days a week and attends an average of two to three missions a day, many of them life-saving.

It depends entirely on donations received from individuals, companies and grant-making bodies. For more, go to www.hiowaa.org .