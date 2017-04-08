Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Constabulary has been cracking down on drivers who do not give cyclists enough room when overtaking.

Officers have been enforcing a ‘Give Space, Be Safe’ scheme, sometimes referred to as a near miss or close pass, which put cyclists at risk.

Held this week (April 3-7), the scheme was a joint collaboration between Hampshire Constabulary, the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Hampshire County Council, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Portsmouth City Council.

Figures released by Hampshire police show 21% of cyclists in the county are killed or seriously injured between 7am and 9am and from 4pm to 7pm on weekdays, 75% are killed or seriously injured on 30mph roads, and 81% of those who are killed or seriously injured are male.

Inspector Darren Ord of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “We frequently receive complaints about drivers who don’t give cyclists enough space when overtaking.

“A close pass not only presents danger to the cyclist but it’s also intimidating.

“Drivers should be allowing other road users as much room they would a car – but many seem to not know this, or choose to ignore it.”

During the crackdown, a plain clothed police officer on an unmarked pedal cycle was fitted with cameras on his helmet and bike.

The police cyclist would radio the details of offending drivers who demonstrated a ‘close pass’ through to colleagues in a marked vehicle to deal with.

Offending drivers were given advice on the Highway Code, which states overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so and that drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would when overtaking a car. They were also given an eyesight test and their documents checked.

A driver deemed to be driving dangerously closely can expect to be prosecuted and taken to court for careless driving.

Officers also encouraged cyclists to be more visible on Hampshire’s roads.

They handed out free fluorescent rucksack covers and neck tubes, while those not riding with lights were stopped and given 28 days to buy a set.

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane welcomed the crackdown.

“I have heard from many cyclists that they would like more to be done to ensure drivers keep their distance when overtaking them,” he said.

“This is why I am pleased to see that the constabulary is working to educate drivers on the dangers of close passes and taking action against those caught putting others at risk in this way.”