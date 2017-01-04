Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council (HCC) has backtracked on claiming the controversial and over-budget Queens Roundabout scheme in Farnborough was a ‘key performance highlight’ of 2016.

The project, which overran by seven months and cost £1.7 million more then anticipated, prompted a review by the council which examined the soaring cost following criticism from local MP Sir Gerald Howarth, who branded the scheme unnecessary and a waste of money.

A Cabinet meeting in mid-December was told that eight highways projects across the county have been deemed successes in 2016, including the Queens Roundabout.

But following Get Hampshire’s report of this last week, Sir Gerald wrote to HCC calling for the ‘key performance highlight’ reference to be removed from the council’s website.

He said: “It clearly contravenes the Trades Description Act, an Act I recall administered by local authorities.”

Within three hours on Wednesday (December 28), Keith Willcox, assistant director of economy, transport and environment at the council, emailed back to say reference to Farnborough has been removed from the press release and website.

Get Hampshire readers have been voicing their opinions on social media, with suggestions that councillors are ‘out of touch’ and ‘blowing their own trumpet’ for suggesting the scheme was a highlight for the county.

Commenting on Get Hampshire's Facebook page, Tom Everitt said: “What a total disgrace. Blighted residents lives, caused chaos for local road users, £1.7 million over budget and has not made any difference to congestion at peak times. This scheme was a performance failure, nothing more, nothing less.

“If HCC are trying to claim anything other, then it just highlights the utter contempt they have for those who suffered through this wasteful vanity project.”

He added: “Just amazed they would even have the nerve to claim such a thing!”

Gemma Newman said: “Complete failure. The lights cause more traffic and queues block exits. Having to stop at red lights when roundabout completely empty early AM very frustrating. Lane markings unclear and actually very confusing.

"Absolute complete and utter waste of time, money and inconvenience. Millions of pounds that could have been spent very usefully elsewhere. Disgraceful.”

Carol Stanton added: “Ridiculous to say it’s a huge success. It’s a nightmare to navigate and the light phasing is out of sync so traffic going down the A325 gets stuck behind traffic queuing at a red light to Lynchford Road. Waste of time and money in my view.”

Throughout the roundabout project, the county defended the decision to complete the work, as well as the soaring cost, saying the transport network is ‘nearing capacity’.

Although £809,000 of the £1.7 million overspend has been funded through developer contributions, £866,000 has been funded by the taxpayer. In February, Cllr Seán Woodward the council’s then executive member for economy, transport and environment, said the scheme represented ‘value for money.’

'Future proofing road capacity'

Councillor Rob Humby, the county council’s current executive member for environment and transport, said: "This refers to a report to the county council’s Cabinet on December 12 on the council’s performance during 2016 across hundreds of services delivered in Hampshire.

"The leader of the council commented that ‘there is always room for improvement’. One of the elements included in the report was the significant level of investment leveraged from the Government towards an £82million capital programme of major road improvement schemes across Hampshire, one of which was Queens Roundabout in Farnborough.

"Government funding for transport is increasingly competitive, and aimed squarely at projects which help economic growth or new development. The Queens Roundabout scheme in Farnborough was designed to future proof road capacity in preparation for future developments, and therefore support long term economic prosperity.

"The county council also recognises that there are other local transport issues which remain to be addressed and is looking to secure funding for further transport schemes in Farnborough.

"I think it is important to recognise the hard work involved in winning national funding for transport investment in Hampshire and in delivering a level of road investment not seen for many years. On that basis the programme across Hampshire has been very successful overall, whilst we have acknowledged the issues on the Queens Roundabout scheme, and apologised for the inconvenience caused by delays during construction.

'Hard lessons learnt'

"As with all major schemes, we monitor how the junction is working as traffic patterns settle, and will make adjustments as appropriate, such as to road markings or traffic light phasing.

"As we have said previously, we learnt some hard lessons in bidding for and then delivering this project. We hope that Government will also recognise that effective investment is made much more difficult if the funding tap is turned on and off at short notice.

"For our part, we will build on what we’ve learnt as we go forward, to ensure that Hampshire continues to attract a fair share of Government funding for transport so we can develop infrastructure to support continuing economic success."