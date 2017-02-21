Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council has said the government should make more money available to tackle potholes and improve the roads in the county.

The authority has a programme to improve 240 miles of roads and footways in the coming months with the highways team fixing around 10,000 potholes each year.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, said however that it was time for the government to "properly support" the council in maintaining the roads.

He said: “Well maintained roads are vital to the prosperity of Hampshire and the quality of life of the people who live and work here.

"The country’s motorists contribute significant amounts to the government through various taxes, and I believe that some of this money should be made available to help improve the state of roads across the country.”

He added: “Our planned maintenance programme, Operation Resilience, is a long term strategy designed to ensure Hampshire’s road network is more resilient to the impact of heavy traffic and weather."

"We’ve put extra investment into this, around £10 million a year and we are seeing the results."

The council revealed that this year around £1.5million is being invested in improving drainage under the roads and stressed that the county also has one of the lowest pothole compensation rates per mile in the South East.