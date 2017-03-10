Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rushmoor and Hart residents have been reminded to register to vote in Hampshire County Council ’s elections on Thursday May 4.

Councillors decide how £1.9 billion of taxpayers’ money is spent each year, on services including education, roads, social care for vulnerable children and adults, access to the countryside and libraries.

To vote in the election, residents must be registered by Thursday April 13.

To register, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote (with a note of your national insurance number) or contact Rushmoor Borough Council or Hart District Council .

Those who can’t get to a polling station on election day can still vote by post or appoint someone (a proxy) to vote on their behalf.

Applications for these methods of voting should also be made to the borough and district councils.

The deadline for new postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday April 18 and for proxy vote applications it is 5pm on Tuesday April 25.

The names of candidates standing for election in each division will be published on the county council’s website by Wednesday April 5 at www.hants.gov.uk/aboutthecouncil/electionsandvoting .

Following the last elections in May 2013 and five by-elections since, HCC is currently made up of 47 Conservative councillors, 16 Liberal Democrats , seven for UKIP , four for Labour , one for the Community Campaign (Hart), two independents and one vacancy.

Information for residents about how to vote, how to register for a vote or how to check whether they are already registered is available from the Electoral Commission at www.aboutmyvote.co.uk or on 0333 103 1928.