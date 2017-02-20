Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council has increased its share of the council tax by 4.99%.

The Conservative administration has pushed through a 3% increase to address adult social care funding pressures, plus a 1.99% general increase.

It means residents in an average Band D property will have to fork out £1,133.10 (roughly an extra £1 per week) for services provided by the county council from April 1.

Hampshire said its demand, approved by full council on Thursday (February 16), still remains one of the lowest in the country while at the same time investing more than £500 million into the county’s infrastructure and local economy.

Council leader Roy Perry said all councils are facing "significant financial challenges" because of demand pressures, inflation and grant reductions by Government.

“In Hampshire, these pressures have left us needing to close a funding gap of £98 million by April this year,” he added.

“We are doing our level best to shield residents as far as possible from any impact, while protecting the quality of local services. We recognise the pressures on the NHS and that is one of the reasons we considered it important to put as much funding as possible into social care, to do our bit to help address the issue of ‘bed blocking’ in the NHS."

'Extremely difficult period ahead'

He said: “Since the start of national austerity measures, we have worked diligently to stretch every penny – delivering savings, reinvesting in new, more efficient ways of working, making prudent use of our reserves, and delivering more with less.”

Cllr Perry said by April this year, the council will have delivered £340m in savings since 2008.

“Nevertheless, we still have an extremely difficult period ahead of us because by 2019, we face a further £140 million gap in our funding,” he added.

Cllr Perry said the council is injecting £520m into the local economy, building plans and jobs over the next three years.

Capital projects include creating 10,915 new primary and secondary school places; investing in Hampshire’s roads, bridges and flood defences; providing new transport schemes to link key employment areas; and grant funding to Hampshire organisations that bring economic and cultural benefits to the local economy.

Surrey County Council had proposed a council tax rise of 15% but voted for a 4.99% increase, on top of £93m cuts, after a dramatic last-minute U-turn.

Rushmoor Borough Council is proposing a £5 increase to £192.73 for its average Band D demand, while Hart District Council wants to up its demand by £5 to £161.84.

Both councils will make a decision on Thursday (February 23).