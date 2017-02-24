Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council is one of the best performing authorities in the country at supporting young people to stay in education or training.

Latest figures show more than 97% of Hampshire’s 16 and 17-year-olds secured a further education or training placement for the start of the 2016/17 academic year.

With some 27,000 young people reaching the age they are entitled to further education last year, Hampshire is one of only seven authority areas in England that had more than 20,000 young people to support.

Of these seven areas, Hampshire also had the highest number of young people entering further education or training.

This strong performance is reflected by a correspondingly low number of young people in the county who are Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET).

At 1.7%, Hampshire’s proportion of NEET young people is well below the national average of 2.7%.

Councillor Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, said: “Supporting young people to continue their education or training is one of our key priorities, and I’m very proud of our success in this area, supported by schools, parents and carers.

'Successful, lifelong employment'

“With almost 27,000 young people turning 16 or 17 years old in Hampshire last year, we have a bigger need to meet than most other local authorities in England.

“Nonetheless, we are exceeding both the national average, and the performance of all other authorities in England that have a similar number of young people.

“Of course we cannot be complacent about our strong performance and we will continue to push for even more opportunities for young people - not just in colleges, but in apprenticeships, traineeships and other learning programmes that give young people the skills they will need to help them enjoy successful, lifelong employment.

“We also work with local industry and economic partners to help target learning towards local skills needs, ensuring that young people can contribute to the local economy, as well as securing their futures.”

A young person reaching the age of 16 or 17 is entitled to an offer of a place in education or training the following year by the end of September. This is known as the ‘September Guarantee’.

The Department for Education has recently published data to show local authorities’ performance in providing the September Guarantee across England.

Hampshire County Council’s performance puts it significantly above the national average of 94.5%, and among the highest in the south of England.