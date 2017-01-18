Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists in north east Hampshire can expect a smoother ride in 2017 after the county council was pledged more than £31 million to tackle crumbling roads.

The authority will receive £31,068,000 from the government in 2017/18, part of a national £1.2 billion package including new funds specifically for pothole repairs and long-term projects to increase safety and cut congestion.

Hampshire County Council (HCC) welcomed the cash injection for structural improvements, but claimed that year-on-year reductions in public funding for the council had forced it to scale back day-to-day highway maintenance.

This meant the government was "giving with one hand and taking away with the other", the council claimed.

Most of the award to HCC (£23,847,000) is intended for highway maintenance work and has been calculated using a needs-based formula.

The council can also expect £2,123,000 from a new Pothole Action Fund announced in last year’s Budget, plus £5,098,000 from the new National Productivity Investment Fund for road improvements which will "develop economic and job creation opportunities".

Announcing the award, Transport Minister Andrew Jones said: “Roads play a significant part in everyday life, linking people with jobs and businesses with customers.

“That is why this government is investing record amounts improving and maintaining highways across the country to help motorists.

“The funding we have allocated is focused on relieving congestion and providing important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future, thereby helping to build an economy that works for everyone.”

"Welcome recognition"

Councillor Rob Humby, HCC’s executive member for environment and transport, said the award was "welcome recognition" for Hampshire’s long-term approach to maintaining the structure of roads.

Cllr Humby said the authority already invests £10m each year into making roads more resilient to the impact of heavy traffic and winter weather, for example through drainage improvements, footway works and resurfacing works.

However, he added: “Continued reductions in government funding for councils is putting a squeeze on all council services and is leading to reductions in day-to-day maintenance work, such as grass cutting and weed spraying.

“Overall, we can maintain the same level of spend on roads as in recent years, but it will be directed more than ever to long-term capital works, leaving less resource for the day-to-day activities which I know are important to residents.

“Given the ever-increasing volume of traffic and the continued squeeze on council budgets, I believe the time is right for the government to take another look at the significant sums it receives from motoring taxes.

"It should give councils the resources to maintain the critical road infrastructure that supports local communities and keeps the national economy going.”

Where do you think the money could be spent? Let us know in the comments below.