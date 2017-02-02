Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conservatives on Hampshire County Council are proposing an overall council tax increase of 4.99%.

The Tory administration plans a 3% increase to address adult social care funding pressures plus a 1.99% general increase.

If approved, it would mean residents in an average Band D property will have to fork out £1,133.10 for services provided by the county council from April 1.

Council leader Roy Perry said: “For roughly an extra £1 per week – £53.82 for the year 2017/18 – the average Hampshire household at Band D would continue to receive some of the best public services in the country.

“In my view, this is down to the authority’s careful stewardship of public resources over many years, without which we could have been in a very different position now.”

Cllr Perry said the council has delivered £340 million worth of savings since national austerity measures began in 2008, but by April 2019 will need to find a further £140 million to balance the budget.

The county council’s cabinet will discuss the budget on Friday February 3 before a final decision is made by full council on February 16.