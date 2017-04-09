Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pilot scheme between the fire service, ambulance and police is saving lives and taxpayers’ money across Hampshire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) has teamed up with South Central Ambulance Service to help it gain entry to patients who need assistance quickly, a situation the police would have previously assisted with.

During the one-year trial, firefighters attended 1,347 calls saving the ambulance service an average of 20 minutes on each occasion. This equates to 56 working days.

It means ambulance crews are able to access patients quickly and get back on the road again to take a casualty to hospital or attend another incident.

Assistant Chief Officer Stew Adamson, who is in charge of blue light collaboration, said: “This is a fantastic example of how blue light services can work together to protect the people of Hampshire and provide the public with the best possible value for money.

“We are often able to attend these incidents quicker than police, which means the ambulance can get to the people who need help quicker and the police have more time to fight crime.

“We are also better equipped to gain entry with ladders and various bits of kits. On some occasions we have been able to gain access through windows which again leads to less delays - and less stress for the public.

“Blue light collaboration is all about providing the best service possible for the public and we are committed to finding new and innovation ways of working together.”

It is just one of a series of pioneering examples of the collaborative work by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and its partner agencies.

HFRS was the first to invite the police to move into its headquarters, which they did in November 2015.

It has also been opening stations to police officers who now have a presence in several of the organisation’s facilities.

Firefighters and police also take part in regular emergency training scenarios to ensure they each thoroughly understand each others roles and have close relationships, which could prove vital in a disaster situation.

The county’s fire service has always led the way on collaboration and has had a co-responding service in partnership with the South Central Ambulance Service for 13 years. Many other counties are now rolling this out.

HFRS responds to more than 10,000 calls a year – more than any other fire service.