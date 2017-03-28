Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Horrendous details of animal abuse have emerged as the RSPCA reveals that Hampshire was the ninth worst county for cruelty complaints in 2016.

Although the number of complaints fell by 0.3% in Hampshire, from 4,147 in 2015 to 4,131 in 2016, the county still has the highest number in the charity's south west region.

Devon was second with 3,496, followed by Somerset with 2,822.

Across the south west, the RSPCA investigated 27,019 animal cruelty cases last year - an increase of more than 5% compared to 2015.

Nationally, there were 400 allegations of animal cruelty every day in 2016 - a total of 148,604 and a rise of nearly 5% from 2015.

Calls to the RSPCA’s 24-hour cruelty hotline rose by nearly 4%, which amounted to more than 1.15million calls last year - averaging one every 27 seconds.

The most complaints were about the welfare of dogs (84,994), followed by cats (36,156) and equines (19,530), the report shows.

The statistics were revealed in the RSPCA's Prosecutions Annual Report, released on Wednesday (March 29).

Among the sickening cases inspectors dealt with in the south west was an eight-year-old West Highland terrier called Max, whose owners left him to suffer with a huge tumour for more than a year.

An inspector described the tumour as "something from a horror film."

Other horrifying cases included a dog being left to starve to death, puppies being dumped in a bucket without water by a roadside and horses left to starve by a man who ran a horse training business.

The number of people convicted of animal cruelty offences in the south west was 93 in 2016, down from 104 the previous year. Nationally, 684 people were convicted, down from 754 in 2015.

The counties in England and Wales with the highest number of animal cruelty complaints in 2016 were:

Greater London (11,812) West Yorkshire (7,920) Greater Manchester (7,708) West Midlands (6,834) Kent (5,475) Lancashire (5,124) South Yorkshire (4,806) Essex (4,566) Hampshire (4,131) Merseyside (3,818)

The figures are not down to an increase in cruelty, more that people are less willing to stand by and do nothing if they think an animal is suffering, according to assistant director of the RSPCA Inspectorate, Dermot Murphy.

He added: "People might see these figures as a negative, and I certainly take no cheer from knowing that any animal has suffered. What I do take pride in is knowing that because of the RSPCA’s intervention we have prevented many more animals from suffering at the hands of those who we have successfully investigated and brought before the courts.

"Our officers are under increased pressure having to respond to more calls and investigate more complaints, but it is thanks to their dedication, as well as RSPCA staff and volunteers across England and Wales that we are able to transform the lives of tens of thousands of animals each year."

The full report can be viewed at www.rspca.org.uk/prosecution .

To help the RSPCA investigate cases like these, text HELP to 78866 to give £3.