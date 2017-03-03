Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Police has the lowest arrest rate for domestic abuse reports among all forces in England and Wales, inspectors have found.

The force’s effectiveness rating has been downgraded from "good" to "requires improvement" by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC).

HMIC also found that Hampshire has the highest number of domestic abuse cases closed because the victim doesn’t support police action.

In a report published on Wednesday (March 1), HMIC said the force’s performance in protecting vulnerable people had “deteriorated” in the 12 months to June 30, 2016.

Its response to some aspects of domestic violence had reached an “unacceptable” level, the report said.

The force was also criticised for a practice (which has since been suspended) of conducting risk assessments for victims of domestic abuse over the phone rather than in person.

This “did not fully establish the risk victims were facing and led to ineffective investigations”, inspectors found.

In its report, HMIC found that the force only made arrests in 25% of domestic abuse cases, down from 66% in the previous year.

Charges were only brought in 11.5% of domestic abuse cases, down from 23% in the previous year.

The report added that 62% of all domestic abuse cases dealt with by Hampshire Police had to be closed due to the victim’s lack of support.

This compares to 3% for Durham Police, the only force to be rated "outstanding" in HMIC’s annual review.

“It is not the stated intention of the force to reduce arrests, but it is nonetheless deeply worrying that such a large decline in arrest rates has occurred,” the report said.

“It suggests that the force is failing to take the appropriate positive action necessary to properly protect victims of domestic abuse.”

"Devastating consequences of cuts"

John Apter chairman of the Hampshire Police Federation, said the report showed the “devastating consequences” of cuts in police funding.

Mr Apter said Hampshire Police had lost £85 million from its budget and had been forced to reduce by almost 1,000 officers, which had left “many areas of the force struggling to cope”.

“For some time we have been warning that cuts to policing have consequences,” he said.

“Some labelled these warnings as scaremongering, many were dismissive and had their heads firmly stuck in the sand as to the reality of the impact of cuts to policing.

“The tone of the HMIC report puts the blame of a poorer service with the police, but this is unfair and unjust.

"The government must now react to this crisis in policing, which is as a direct result of their action.”