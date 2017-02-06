Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven dating site scams have been reported to Hampshire Police since the start of the year.

It has prompted the force to issue an alert, warning people who use dating sites to remain vigilant online and never hand out personal information, such as bank details.

In the reported cases, victims believe the person they are speaking to lives abroad and are then convinced to send them money or share personal details with them.

In some cases, the deception has continued over the course of weeks, months or even years, with victims being asked for money to cover expenses like flight tickets to visit them or to buy a mobile phone.

In two cases, victims were even promised marriage if they handed over the money.

"The victims in these types of incidents are often vulnerable and genuinely believe they are in a relationship with the person they have met online," Detective Inspector Lee McClellan, of Basingstoke CID, said.

According to DI McClellan, although the majority of accounts on dating websites are genuine, some are being used by fraudsters.

They gain the trust of vulnerable people and then ask them for money or enough personal information to steal their identity.

And this isn't usually a one off. "Once victims send money, the fraudsters will keep coming back and invent new reasons to send them more," DI McClellan added.

Understandably, it can be very embarrassing for a victim to come forward and report that they have been scammed. But Hampshire Police is urging anyone who believes they have been a victim of a dating site scam to call them on 101.

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself online

Avoid giving away too many personal details - telling someone your full name, date of birth and home address could lead to your identity being stolen

Never send or receive money or give away your bank details to someone you have only met online, no matter how much you think you can trust them

Pick a reputable dating website and only use the site's messaging service. Fraudsters will quickly ask you to switch to social media or texting so there is no evidence of them asking you for money

Spot the signs that you could be talking to a fraudster

They are likely to ask you a lot of personal questions, but won't be interested in telling you much about themselves

They invent a reason to ask for your help and prey on your emotional connection

Their pictures are too perfect - they may have been stolen from an actor or model. A reverse image search can find photos that have been taken from somewhere else

For more information about romance scams, click here.

You can also report a scam in confidence to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.