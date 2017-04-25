Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council has once again been able to offer nearly every child a place at their preferred primary school.

The results, announced by the county council on Tuesday (April 18), show the majority of parents with children due to start school in September have been offered a place at one of their preferred choices.

The county council processed more than 15,000 applications for school places in Year R this year.

Just over 98% of parents have been offered a place for their child in one of their three preferred schools - with 90.86% being allocated a place at their first choice of school, up from 88.92% last year.

Of pupils transferring from infant school to junior school (Year 3), almost 99% received a place at one of their choices, with 97% obtaining a place at their first choice school.

A county council spokesman said that for the few cases where parents did not secure a place for their child in a school of their choice, parents have the right to appeal and can ask for their child’s name to be added to their preferred school’s waiting list.

“Places can become available if parents change their mind and decide not to accept the offer of a place, or if families move home,” they added.