After the new retailers were announced for Farnborough's Horizon Retail Park, Get Hampshire was inundated with comments from readers.

Construction work started on the new park earlier this month, after pre-lets for the entire space were secured.

The new retail space will be occupied by home furnishing and craft retailers, Sofology, Wren, Oak Furnitureland, Harveys, Tapi and Hobbycraft.

Completion of the park is now scheduled for September 2017.

Councillor Ken Muschamp, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for business, safety and regulation and deputy leader previously told Get Hampshire the new stores will improve the town’s retail offer and give shoppers "even more reason to come to Farnborough."

But it is not a view that seems to be shared by Get Hampshrie readers.

Iain Page commented on Facebook: "It's about time they revamped Farnborough and gave us more furniture shops. Can never have enough.

"Now if I can't find what I want in all the other furniture shops, there's another one to visit. While you're at it Farnborough could probably do with another car park and a McDonald's."

Stacey Ward said: "Isn't there a Harvey's across the road?? And a DFS so is there really a need for more furniture shops? A bigger Debenhams would have been a better idea."

Will James added: "What a wasted opportunity. Stores like these do nothing to improve a town centre - they are destination stores that people go to for a single purpose and then leave.

"Those visiting these shops - of a kind already well catered for in Farnborough - will park there, go to the shop they came for, and then leave. No added footfall in the Meads or benefit to shops/food outlets.

"Huge shame that the chance to enhance the retail offering has been missed."

@Firesnapper999 tweeted: "As much as I welcome more retail space, Ken needs to understand we need more small affordable retail units for "Independents."

Not everyone was critical of the new retailers though. Slugwolf commented on Get Hampshire's website to say: "At least they have lined up some tenants for these units unlike Kingsmead and the restaurants we were promised!"

