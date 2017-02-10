Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get Hampshire reporter Joshua Smith has been awarded a grant to visit Nepal and report on how money that was raised in the local area after the earthquake in 2015 has been spent.

The production grant has been awarded by One World Media, a non-profit organisation that supports international journalism and promotes media coverage of global issues.

Mr Smith is now appealing for any local fundraisers to get in touch so that he can report on exactly how the money they have raised made a difference to people in Nepal.

He said: "The local reaction to the earthquake was one of the many reasons to be proud of being from and reporting on this area.

"We've got a special relationship with Nepal around here and I'm really excited at the prospect of going to the country and seeing how our fundraising helped make a difference to the people over there in their hour of need.

"If anyone helped fundraise for any projects that I could potentially visit while I'm in Nepal I'd be really grateful if they could get in touch."

Mr Smith will be flying to Nepal on March 1 and returning on March 13.

Anyone interested in being involved in this project can contact him on 01483 508972 or by emailing joshua.smith@trinitymirror.com.