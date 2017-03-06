Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council has once again been able to offer nearly every child a place at their preferred secondary school.

More than 98% of parents applying for a September 2017 Year 7 place have been offered a school of their choice - with more than 93% getting a place at their preferred first choice.

The council received 13,523 on-time applications this year, up by around 60 from last year.

​Pupils who did not secure a place at one of their chosen schools have been allocated a place at a school near to where they live, with available spaces.

The council said those parents have the right to appeal and their child’s name will be added to the waiting list for their preferred schools. It added places do become available if parents change their mind, or families move home.

Councillor Peter Edgar, Hampshire’s executive member for education, said: “We have again been able to offer a very high number of pupils a place at their preferred secondary school.

“That’s a significant achievement considering the size of the county and increasing demand for school places.

“Pupil numbers continue to rise, and I am pleased to say that our investment in schools to provide the additional places is keeping pace, thanks to our strong track record in planning for the future.

​“I understand there will be some disappointment for those parents who did not secure a place at one of their chosen schools, but every child whose parents applied for a place at a Hampshire secondary school has been offered one.

“There are always individual schools with exceptionally high demand, which is a credit to the high standard of teaching at these schools.”

The admissions team is now busy processing primary school applications with offers due to go out to parents on April 18.

In Surrey, a total of five out of six applicants were given their first preference secondary school after demand for places reached a record high.

Surrey County Council says 84% of applicants were given the school they put first on their list and 94% were offered one of their top three preferred schools.

However, both sets of figures had dropped slightly since last year.

The number applying for secondary school places in September rose by 206 to 11,338 – enough to fill almost seven extra classes.