Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Special Branch Small Ports Team issued an alert following a suspicious incident at Farnborough Airport last week, but since, many people have been asking what the branch is and what it does.

Hampshire Constabulary’s website states that Special Branch is a highly specialised department which deals with intelligence relating to domestic and international terrorism.

The role of Special Branch is to gather intelligence to meet national security requirements in line with the National Intelligence Model, as well as to support other policing priorities such as prevention of disorder, serious crime and organised crime.

In the context of national security, Special Branch works closely with and in support of MI5, as well as with other national agencies.

Hampshire Constabulary states: "A key aspect of Special Branch intelligence gathering is that it extends the reach of the national agencies by utilising the close links between local police and the communities they serve, as well as the contacts and access which Special Branches maintain nationally and internationally.

“This linkage is a major strength of the UK’s national security structure and the envy of many countries.

“Much of the intelligence gathering work of Special Branch, whether undertaken solely by the branch or jointly with agencies such as the Security Service, involves sensitive information, equipment and techniques.”

The Small Ports Team police approximately 50 airfields in Hampshire, such as Blackbushe and Farnborough.

These airports range from small farm strips to commercial airports, but does not cover Southampton Airport.

The team’s primary function is to keep the UK safe from border related threats and it works closely with the UK Border Force.

Its work includes Project Pegasus, which is a joint initiative by the National Crime Agency, the Association of Chief Police Officers and the UK Border Force to address terrorist and criminal threats to the aviation scene.

Hampshire Constabulary’s website states: “Smuggling causes immense harm to the UK, whether it is people being moved, or drugs, explosives, guns or other commodities.

“There are tens of thousands of light aircraft, helicopters and micro-lights in the UK, and a lot of airfields - not just the large commercial airports which are staffed by the police and Border Force, but also private aerodromes and WWII bases, down to small club strips and farmers’ fields.

“Every person who evades UK border controls, every shipment of contraband that gets flown into the UK, every criminal on the run that gets flown out, is a threat to the communities of Hampshire and the UK.”

Last week, the branch issued an alert after a 'suspicious incident' in Hercules Way, in which two men were seen 'standing in bushes and pointing at buildings across the airfield.'

For information visit www.hampshire.police.uk.