Police are warning Hart residents to be on their guard after a spate of thefts from garages, sheds and compounds across the district.

The alarming crime spree began when a power washer was stolen from an outbuilding in Morley Close, Yateley , some time between 7am on Saturday January 14 and 1pm the following day.

On Monday January 16, police received reports of a ride-on lawnmower being stolen from a farm in Totters Lane, Hartley Wintney, after thieves removed a padlock to a shed. Officers said the lawnmower was dragged across a field before being abandoned.

Then between 7pm on Wednesday January 18 and 6.30am the following day, someone cut through locks on two shipping containers in Taplin’s Farm Lane, Hartley Wintney, and stole chainsaw oil.

Police also said a shed was broken into in Hazeley , north of Hartley Wintney, when someone levered off a lock and stole three garden power tools between 5pm on Wednesday January 18 and 9am on Friday January 20.

A ride-on lawnmower was stolen from a locked shed at the front of a home in Star Hill, Hartley Wintney, between 6pm on Thursday January 19 and 9am the following day, while 15 chainsaws, four hedge trimmers and a number of saws were stolen from an integral garage in The Street, Eversley , between 11pm on Sunday January 22 and 2.50am the next morning.

A quad bike and power tools were taken from a garage in Old School Road, Hook, between 11pm on Sunday January 22 and 9am the following day, while a strimmer and leaf blower were stolen from an outhouse in Coopers Hill, Eversley, at around 4am on Tuesday last week.

'Reassure the public'

Hart district PCSO Benjamin Blundell said: “We wish to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to prevent these burglaries.

“Further operations are being planned to identify offenders and bring them to justice. Pop-up police surgeries are also being planned to give crime prevention advice to the public throughout the district.”

PCSO Blundell urged residents to ensure side gates are locked and rear fencing is in good repair.

“Lock all windows and doors, remembering to double lock UPVC doors,” he added.

“Keep all keys out of reach and sight from the letterbox, and do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden – lock them away in your shed.

“Improve natural surveillance at the front of your property by trimming high hedges, and consider fitting security lighting and a burglar alarm.

'Trusted neighbour'

“Mark your property with a postcode and house number, and register it for free with Immobilise.

“Make use of timer switches to make the property appear occupied, get a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property and consider joining or forming a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme.”

PCSO Blundell also advised people to remove valuables from view of ground floor windows and to store high value items in a properly secured safe or bank vault.

He also urged residents to check insurance documents for any specific security requirements or upgrades.