Hart District Council is getting tough on dog fouling and littering offences.

The council’s influential cabinet has agreed to a 12-month trial that would see officers using body worn video patrolling hot spots and dishing out fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to offenders.

Anyone caught will face a fine of £50 for not clearing up after their dog and £75 for throwing down litter including cigarette butts and chewing gum.

Hart’s cabinet decided to enter into a agreement with East Hampshire District Council to provide a free enforcement service following a report from John Elson, the council’s head of environment and technical services.

He pointed out that Hart currently investigates and takes enforcement action against incidents of fly tipping but does not carry out any enforcement for general littering.

Mr Elson added the council currently spends around £500,000 a year on cleaning Hart’s highways and public spaces, including fly tip clearance, street sweeping, litter bin emptying and litter picking.

“Any initiative which helps support the council priority of improving the cleanliness of Hart’s streets without increasing council costs is therefore a benefit,” he said.

The Hart Dog Fouling Order 2001 requires all owners to clear up after their dogs in all areas of the district. Anyone failing to clear up after a dog can face a fine of up to £1,000.

But Mr Elson said that while Hart maintains a policy of prosecuting offenders where there is sufficient evidence, officers have not been in a position to take action due to a lack of evidence for several years.

He added many authorities now issue FPNs for littering, including Rushmoor and Surrey Heath.

The East Hampshire service would be operated on a 12-month trial basis starting in March and will be at no cost to Hart on the understanding that East Hampshire will keep any FPN income.

Mr Elson said East Hampshire Litter Enforcement Officers (LEOs) use body worn video (BWV) which is turned on and used to gather evidence when issuing a FPN.

But this does not comply with Hart’s existing policy, which only allows cameras to be used when the officer feels threatened.

Mr Elson said that to ensure the LEOs are able to undertake their work effectively, it will be necessary to either amend Hart’s existing BWV policy or agree that the LEOs operate in Hart in accordance with East Hampshire’s policy.

Hart has also included an extra £5,000 in its 2017/18 budget to fund an anti-littering publicity and education campaign.