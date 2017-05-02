Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hart District Council is getting tough on dog fouling and littering offences.

The council has agreed a 12-month trial which will see officers patrolling hot spots and dishing out fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to offenders.

Anyone caught will face a fine of £50 for not clearing up after their dog and £75 for throwing down litter, including cigarette butts and chewing gum.

The new "Stop It, Don’t Drop It" campaign comes into force on May 8.

Hart said the aim of the campaign is to reduce littering and dog fouling across the district so residents can take pride in their local communities and visitors will notice how clean it is.

John Elson, Hart’s head of environment and technical services, said: “We work hard to help keep the district clear of litter.

"We hope by introducing this new campaign, we can encourage people to stop littering and to keep Hart even cleaner.

“This is in line with [our priorities] of continuing to provide good quality great value services and keeping Hart a clean and attractive place to live and work."

Mr Elson added: “We are encouraging local community groups to report persistent litter and dog fouling ‘hot spots’ by filling in an online reporting form on our website, so we can target problem areas.”

The scheme will be self-funded, with East Hampshire District Council operating it on behalf of Hart and keeping any FPN income.

The council has allocated £5,000 to raise awareness of the problem, along with providing additional litter bins across the district.

The council currently spends around £500,000 a year on cleaning Hart’s highways and public spaces, including fly tip clearance, street sweeping, litter bin emptying and litter picking.

The Hart Dog Fouling Order 2001 requires all owners to clear up after their dogs in all areas of the district.

Anyone failing to do so can face a fine of up to £1,000. Many authorities now issue FPNs for littering, including Rushmoor and Surrey Heath .

What do you make of Hart's plans? Is it time the district got tough on dog fouling and littering? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.