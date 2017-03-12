Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hart District Council has joined forces with local town and parish councils to launch a smoke-free playground scheme.

The voluntary ban has been introduced following a survey of Hart residents in which 98% of those responding agreed that children should be protected from second-hand smoke and 92% thought that children’s play areas should be smoke free.

Fleet and Yateley town councils, along with Hook and Hartley Wintney parish councils, have signed up to the scheme and erected signs in play parks across the four towns and villages politely asking people not to smoke in those areas.

The scheme’s launch coincides with national No Smoking Day on March 8.

Councillor Anne Crampton, Hart’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We are pleased to be working together with our parish and town council partners to introduce this scheme.

“Research has shown that smoking in family-friendly spaces can send children a message that tobacco is a common part of life.

“We hope that the scheme will help to de-normalise smoking and reduce children’s exposure to second-hand smoke.”

For information about free help to stop smoking, call 01252 335120, email quit4life@nhs.net, text QUIT to 60123, or visit www.quit4life.nhs.uk.