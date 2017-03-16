Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hart District Council has led a successful bid for £312,000 to tackle domestic abuse across Hampshire.

The council will use the government funding to support the Hampshire Making Safe Scheme, which works with victims of domestic abuse by enabling them to stay safe in their own home.

A team of workers across the county will work with clients to safety plan, provide ongoing support, and fit security equipment in their homes to keep them safe from perpetrators.

Hart said the big advantage of the Hampshire Making Safe Scheme is that victims do not need to flee their homes in order to stay safe, allowing spaces in refuges to be reserved for the most extreme cases.

This minimises disruption to families, meaning they will not need to move out of area and disrupt the schooling of their children.

The project is a partnership between 11 Hampshire councils, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service , Hampshire Constabulary , the Blue Lamp Trust and the two domestic abuse providers You Trust and Southern Domestic Abuse Service. It aims to provide help to around 280 clients.

The project will also work with private sector landlords in Hampshire to secure accommodation for women who are ready to move out of refuge accommodation, through funding to provide rent deposits.

'They fear for their safety'

Councillor Stephen Gorys, Hart’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that impacts on the lives of the whole family.

“We are so pleased to be able to help people to stay safe in their own home. Each year across Hampshire around 500 adults and 600 children apply for refuge accommodation because they fear for their safety.

"Empowering these people to stay safe in their own homes is a marvellous thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Sentinel Housing Association has been working with local authorities and other Hampshire-based organisation to support families make the first step beyond living in a refuge, and to begin the next stage of an independent life.

The housing association has bought six properties - one each in Hart, Rushmoor , Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Havant and East Hampshire - and has worked closely with nominating local authorities and with the women’s refuges to ensure that each property properly meets the individual’s needs.

The homes are let on assured shorthold tenancies with a minimum of six months with the average length of leases expected to be two years.

Sentinel manages the homes, ensuring they are safe and fit for purpose and that the residents are comfortable in them.