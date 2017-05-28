Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 local good causes are to benefit from the new Hart Lottery.

Hart District Council has officially launched the new lottery to encourage good causes to sign up before general ticket sales open to residents on June 6.

The scheme is like the National Lottery where residents will have to match numbers to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Tickets cost £1 each and 60% of all sales will go to good causes, compared to 28% in the National Lottery.

The remaining 40% will go back into the prize fund and pay for the running of the lottery, which is being provided by Gatherwell.

Hart District Council is one of the first local authorities to launch an online lottery.

Katie Bailey, policy and strategy manager at the council, said: “The Hart Lottery is an important tool for helping local charities, the voluntary sector and not-for-profit organisations gain additional funding to support the local community.

'Free for good causes'

“The council will not be making a profit from this scheme, and will work with local organisations in marketing it across the district.”

The lottery is free for good causes and it is easy to join.

Good causes just need to go to www.hartlottery.co.uk, select ‘Are you a good cause’, click ‘Apply Now’ and follow the on screen instructions.

A webpage will be created free of charge and all they then need to do is spread the word among supporters to maximise their funding.

'Increasingly popular'

Caroline Winchurch from Hart Voluntary Action said: “This is a new initiative becoming increasingly popular with local authorities as it provides additional funding for local good causes.

“For small organisations, the Hart Lottery will be a simple source of fundraising and we would encourage good causes to sign up.”

Residents who sign up to the Hart Lottery will have a one in 50 chance of winning a prize every week, including a £25,000 jackpot prize if all six numbers match.

The first draw will take place on July 8.