Hart District Council is set to increase its share of the council tax by 3.19%.

The council is proposing a £5 rise in its share of council tax to £161.84 for a Band D property from April 1.

In a report due to be discussed by full council on February 23, head of corporate services Andrew Vallance said the period of austerity for local government continues and it is clear the government has faced a challenge in financing the costs of adult social care.

He added freeze grants are no longer available and the government is allowing shire districts to raise the council tax in 2017/18 by up to 1.99% or £5, whichever is the greater.

“Consequently, the budget proposals included in this report assume a £5 increase in both 2017/18 and 2018/19,” wrote Mr Vallance. “Any figure above this will require the council to seek residents’ approval through a referendum.”

Mr Vallance said the New Homes Bonus remains a "crucial" part of the council’s budget and £2.27m will be received in 2017/18.

“Whilst this is more than predicted in the medium term financial outlook (£200,000 extra), the risk is that future years’ levels cannot be guaranteed,” he warned.

'Serious financial straits'

“This matter is of great concern because any reductions in this grant will have an adverse effect on financial projections and jeopardise the chances of making proper financial plans for the future.

“At the extreme the council would be in serious financial straits if no local plan meant the loss of all New Homes Bonus.”

Mr Vallance said the loss of all New Homes Bonus in 2018/19 would reduce reserves by £2 million in one year.

“This is clearly not sustainable,” he warned.

‘Detailed and robust process’

Mr Vallance added that the budget has been constructed following a "detailed and robust process" involving budget holders, finance staff, the leadership team and councillors.

“The setting of the budget and council tax by Members involves their consideration of choices," he wrote.

“No genuine or reasonable options should be dismissed out-of-hand and members must bear in mind their fiduciary duty to the council taxpayers of Hart."

“Members have a duty to seek to ensure that the council acts lawfully," he wrote.

“They are under an obligation to produce a balanced budget and must not knowingly budget for a deficit.

“Members must not come to a decision which no reasonable authority could come to; balancing the nature, quality and level of services which they consider should be provided, against the costs of providing such services.”