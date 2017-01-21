Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farm shop in Hart has been prosecuted and banned from trading after admitting a string of food hygiene charges, including selling chicken containing fly eggs.

Farm Catering Ltd in Heckfield , trading as Holdshott Farm Shop, was fined more than £37,000 and prohibited from operating a food business with immediate effect following continued poor practices.

Director of the business, Kathleen David, and the manager, Roger David, were both fined £6,000 per poor food hygiene offence and ordered to pay £5,309 costs and a £100 victim surcharge when they appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

As the couple pleaded guilty to the eight food hygiene offences, magistrates reduced the fine per offence to £4,000, resulting in a final fine of £37,409.

Hart District Council , which brought the prosecution, said the offences ranged from failing to protect food from contamination, which was likely to make it unfit for human consumption, selling chicken pieces containing fly eggs and selling meat pies which were considered a high risk food as they had been kept 4.5°C above legal refrigeration requirements.

All recorded incidents took place between April 7 2015 and March 15 2016.

Speaking after the case, Nick Steevens, Hart’s head of regulatory services, said: “We have continually provided support and guidance to Farm Catering Ltd to try and assist them to comply with the food hygiene regulations.

“Despite our continued efforts to support this business, food safety inspections always revealed serious breaches of food hygiene legislation and failings which put customers at risk.

“The standards of food hygiene at this premises are some of the worst that my officers have experienced.”

Mr Steevens said the business supplies produce to the general public, restaurants, schools and community shops.

“Whilst we always endeavour to support businesses to ensure they supply safe food, where there are continued breaches or breaches which put the public at risk, it is our obligation to take action to protect the public,” he added.

“The magistrates considered that the offences were so severe that Farm Catering Ltd should be prohibited from running a food business.”