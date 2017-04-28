Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hart District Council has launched a new consultation on its ill-fated Local Plan.

The council’s draft Hart Local Plan Strategy and Sites 2011 - 2032 consultation document was launched on Wednesday (April 26) and will run until June 9.

The blueprint for future development details planning policies and identifies how land is used, determining what will be built and where.

Hart had to scrap its previous Local Plan after government inspector Kevin Ward halted a public inquiry into it after just two days in July 2013.

Mr Ward ruled Hart had not complied with its duty to co-operate with other local authorities in preparing the strategy and declared it was not sound in terms of overall housing provision.

Since then the council has been busy drawing up a new development blueprint.

But with no Local Plan in place despite many years of trying, the council is facing a massive development onslaught.

Hardly a month goes by without a developer proposing speculative plans for more homes across the district.

Hart said it is committed to involving the community in preparing for a new Draft Local Plan and has launched a major consultation to gain views from residents, community groups and organisations.

Daryl Phillips, Hart’s joint chief executive, said: “As we move closer to a final version of our new Local Plan, everyone’s response to this consultation is crucial.

“We have listened to what has been said in previous consultations and used that to narrow down the options for delivering homes and jobs in our district over the next few years.

“To help everyone have an opportunity to get a better understanding of our Plan we will be holding drop in sessions across the district for people to come and talk to us. We will read and consider all responses sent to us.”

Drop in sessions:

Tuesday May 2 - 2pm to 8pm - Hook Community Centre, RG27 9NN

Wednesday May 3- 2pm to 8pm - The Harlington Centre, Fleet, GU51 4BY

Monday May 8 - 2pm to 8pm - Victoria Hall, Hartley Wintney, RG27 8RE

Wednesday May 10 - 2pm to 8pm - The Tythings, Yateley, GU46 7RP

Thursday May 11 - 2pm to 8pm - Ridley Hall, South Warnborough, RG29 1RQ

Monday May 15 - 4.30pm to 8pm - Hawley Leisure Centre, GU17 9BW

Hart will use the comments made during the consultation to help prepare a ‘Proposed Submission’ version of the Plan later this year, which will be subject to further consultation.

It then hopes the Local Plan will be formally submitted to the Secretary of State early in 2018.

Proposed housing numbers by area:

Fleet: 200 – mostly through office redevelopment

Hook: Was 200 but now 10 from office redevelopment, plus another 87.

Sun Park: 320

Hartland Village (Pyestock): 1,500

Murrell Green: 1,800

Crondall: 66

Crookham Village: 100

Eversley: 124

Heckfield: 86

Long Sutton: 10

Odiham: 119

South Warnborough: 34

Yateley: 88