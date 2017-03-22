Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry parents have been hit with a swimming lessons price hike at Fleet’s new flagship £23 million leisure centre.

They are furious that Everyone Active (EA), which is operating the new Hart Leisure Centre on behalf of Hart District Council , has decided to put up the cost of lessons from £35.60 to £38.95.

The new leisure centre will open to the public on April 1.

But one Farnborough mother, who did not want to be named as she is looking to move to another centre, said: “EA decided that although they were more expensive than other swimming lessons in the area already, they would increase there lessons by nearly 10% - pricing some parents out of being able to afford a life-saving skill for their children.

“EA told some parents by email and some by letter that the lessons have increased.

"Some parents have had no correspondence - only a nasty surprise when looking at bank statements.

'Poor customer service'

“A normal increase in line with inflation is acceptable but not nearly 10%.

“When I challenged EA on the increase they said my child can now swim anytime, which is a benefit other centres like Farnborough already give at £7 less a month.

“I said this wasn’t a benefit that I needed as I would have to swim with my child as she is under eight, costing me even more money a month.”

The mother said parents are also unhappy that classes will now be five minutes shorter at 25 minutes due to a handover of children to staff at the Hitches Lane pool.

“Swim lessons are now more money, shorter and with larger classes,” she added.

“It really is poor customer service.”

'Award-winning'

David Love, area contract manager at Everyone Active, confirmed there has been an increase in the price of swimming lessons.

“This was decided by Everyone Active and agreed in partnership with Hart District Council,” he added.

“Our swim lessons are award-winning and accredited by the Amateur Swim Association.

"We want to ensure all adults or children who participate on our swim scheme have the opportunity to develop their water-based skills outside of their lessons. We are encouraging this by offering them unlimited access to public swimming.

“The new drop-off and pick-up policy during lessons for under-8s on the scheme has been introduced to ensure a smoother transition between each lesson. This will not affect the duration of swim lessons.

“We have sent out emails and handed out letters at the lessons to notify parents and guardians of the changes. We would be happy to discuss any queries or concerns with members directly. Customers can arrange to meet with the team by emailing HartGM@everyoneactive.com.”