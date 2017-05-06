Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hart District Council is encouraging people to feel good with the launch of a two-week wellbeing festival.

The ONE YOU Wellbeing Festival will kick off on Sunday (May 7) with a special Wellbeing Day for all ages at Aldershot Garrison Sports Centre from 11am to 3pm.

Those attending will be able to get tips and support on a range of topics such as getting active, eating well, weight management and how to de-stress.

The day will also include a chance to try a variety of activities in the Move More Zone, an offer of a free NHS Health Check for people aged between 40 and 74, and an opportunity to meet members of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and check out one of their fire engines.

Hart has teamed up with NHS North East Hampshire and Farnham Clinical Commissioning Group, Rushmoor Borough Council and Waverley Borough Council to organise the two-week festival, which runs until May 21.

Throughout the event local leisure centres, instructors, and clubs will offer a variety of free, discounted or low cost activities.

They will range from sessions for over 50’s such as walking football and Zumba Gold at the new Hart Leisure Centre in Fleet, friendly cycle rides for women, running for beginners, sociable walks, yoga classes, swimming, hockey, and Bollywood dancing at Fleet Library.

Liz Glenn, Hart’s health and policy officer, said: “Our busy lives can make it difficult to prioritise our own wellbeing but finding an activity we enjoy can help us make it a regular habit.

“We want to help more people experience the benefits of being a little more active each week

(Photo: Trinity Mirror Southern)

“Even small changes can give us more energy, make us feel less tired and stressed, lift our mood, help us to sleep better and boost our confidence – as well as helping to protect us from serious illnesses such as heart disease and dementia.”

Dr Karen Robinson, local GP and clinical lead for self care in North East Hampshire and Farnham, added: “Simple things such as the whole family eating healthier foods and finding an activity that you enjoy can make a real difference.

“Being active is also a great way to meet up with friends or even make new ones.”

To see how you can get involved in the ONE YOU Wellbeing Festival and for the full programme of activities visit www.hart.gov.uk/oneyou or call 01252 774228.