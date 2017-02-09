Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hart District Council has suggested building a new 'mini-town' between Hartley Wintney and Hook as part of its future development blueprint.

The authority is proposing 1,800 homes along with a secondary school, which could be built on land at Murrell Green as part of its preferred approach to the ill-fated Local Plan – with the idea being discussed by the district council’s cabinet on Thursday (February 9).

The We Heart Hart campaign said it was ‘delighted’ a new settlement at Winchfield will now not form part of Hart’s strategy but is ‘disappointed’ at seeing Murrell Green being put forward as a solution.

It added Hart’s housing target up to 2032 has been increased to 10,077 with ‘questionable justification’.

Spokesman David Turver said: “Hart District Council is in a very perilous position.

“If it doesn’t get a Local Plan in place soon, it will lose around £2 million per year in New Homes Bonus.

“So everyone has a strong incentive to get a Local Plan. But by increasing the target to over 10,000 houses, everyone loses for decades to come.”

Daryl Phillips, Hart’s joint chief executive, said: “The proposal is to build as much as we can on brownfield land, including creating a new community at Hartland Park (Pyestock).

“Some of our new homes will, however, need to be on greenfield sites and our preferred choice is to focus much of that growth on delivering a new village at Murrell Green.

“This will help us make sure that the right infra-structure is put in place to support the new community, which will include land for new schools, shops, employment, green space, as well as 1,800 new homes.”