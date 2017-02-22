Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A row over parking could scupper Hartley Wintney Football Club’s promotion plans.

The Green Lane club is currently flying high in the Combined Counties Premier Division and has submitted vital ground improvement plans to Hart District Council , which would secure its promotion.

It won a first league title in 33 years last season but failed to meet ground grading requirements to allow promotion to Step 4.

The application is for ‘small’ single-storey extensions to the clubhouse and changing rooms, a 63-seat supporters stand, two areas of covered standing, some new fencing – including turnstiles – and areas of hard standing to improve security and safety, for players and supporters.

But Greenfields Junior School, which is next door to the club, has objected due to ‘a major concern’ in respect of parking.

Governer Steve Airton said the car park currently used by the football club is the Greenfields Junior School car park, which is owned by Hampshire County Council .

He added that over the past few years it has become clear that parking on football match days is ‘grossly inadequate and uncontrolled’, with cars often parked on grass verges, pavements and in areas that would prevent emergency vehicles gaining access should the need arise.

'A solution that suits everyone'

Mr Airton said promotion would mean an increase in supporters and parking needs, adding the school has ‘seriously considered’ locking the car park gates at the weekend.

“This would of course significantly increase the parking in Green Lane and impact on our neighbours, including the football club, which we are currently reluctant to do,” he added. “We would much prefer to find a solution that suits everyone.”

Mr Airton suggested increasing the junior school car park by about 20 spaces, with the cost ‘wholly covered’ by the football club.

He added: “Greenfields Junior School strongly object to this planning application as it stands but would remove this objection if additional car parking space was included at the football club’s cost and if they entered into a formal, commercial agreement with Greenfields Junior School to contribute towards its maintenance and management and thus ensure its continued availability.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the club by Hartley Wintney-based Arktec Ltd said the proposals ‘will not only improve facilities for spectators and player security but will also encourage a wider range of people of all ages to attend matches which will in turn encourage the development of talent within the club, and local area’.

Hart will decide the application by March 7.