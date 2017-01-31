Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hartley Wintney Football Club, runaway leaders of the Combined Counties league, finally hope to clinch promotion after submitting vital ground improvement plans to Hart District Council.

The club won a first league title in 33 years last season but failed to meet ground grading requirements to allow promotion to Step 4.

But as it again continues its relentless progress towards the Combined Counties Premier division title this season, club officials are hoping they can get the plans approved - and this time the team promoted.

The application is for ‘small’ single-storey extensions to the Green Lane clubhouse and changing rooms, a 63-seat supporters stand, two areas of covered standing, some new fencing – including turnstiles – and areas of hard standing to improve security and safety, for players and supporters.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the club by Hartley Wintney-based Arktec Ltd said the improvements are needed for the first team but pointed out the club currently has three Saturday football teams, two Sunday football teams, a midweek youth team, as well as supporting numerous other local youth teams, so the proposed facilities will be used and enjoyed by all.

It added: “The proposals, which include additional provision for those with disabilities, will not only improve facilities for spectators and player security but will also encourage a wider range of people of all ages to attend matches which will in turn encourage the development of talent within the club, and local area.”

Arktec Ltd said the new stand will have no impact on residents in Clayton Close and would be around 90 metres from the nearest property in Southern Haye.

“Due to the fact that the football ground is well screened, it is considered that all improvements can only be completely visible from within the football ground itself. Therefore, it is considered that there would be no detrimental impact on the character or appearance of the area,” it added.

Hart will decide the application by March 7.